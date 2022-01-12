Log In or Subscribe to read more
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, which in late November was taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it, has been appraised at a value of...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Pine Tree has paid $641 million, or $41610/sf, for Glendale Marketplace, a 154,049-square-foot retail center in Glendale, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company purchased the property from EB Arrow of Dallas, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...
Laguna Point Properties has sold the 557-unit Aya Apartments in Las Vegas to an undisclosed investor for $1059 million, or $190,125/unit The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor had purchased the property, the former Mi Casita, in 2019 for $5095 million...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has bought the Shops at Prosper Trail, a nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas MQ Development Co sold the property, which was recently...