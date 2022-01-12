Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has bought the Shops at Prosper Trail, a nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas MQ Development Co sold the property, which was recently...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought Everman Crossroads, a two-building distribution center with 954,610 sf in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate sold the industrial property, which opened in November JLL...
San Antonio Business Journal Sirell Properties has lined up $123 million of financing against the Teralta Corporate Park, a 58,000-square-foot office property in San Antonio Aetna, a life insurance company, provided the three-year loan, which was...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 271,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Fort Capital sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The purchase price was not...