Log In or Subscribe to read more
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, which in late November was taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it, has been appraised at a value of...
Pine Tree has paid $641 million, or $41610/sf, for Glendale Marketplace, a 154,049-square-foot retail center in Glendale, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company purchased the property from EB Arrow of Dallas, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Laguna Point Properties has sold the 557-unit Aya Apartments in Las Vegas to an undisclosed investor for $1059 million, or $190,125/unit The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor had purchased the property, the former Mi Casita, in 2019 for $5095 million...