Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
AZ Big Media Holualoa Cos has paid $501 million, or $23042/sf, for Park One, a 217,433-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Tucson, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Velocis in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Park One, at...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
LA Biz An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has paid $70 million, or $38251/sf, for the Colton Distribution Center, a 183,000-square-foot industrial property in Colton, Calif The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Shubin Nadal...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Pinchal & Co is planning to build a 728,000-square-foot industrial property at 9105 Peters Pike in Vandalia, Ohio, about 10 miles north of Dayton, Ohio, and directly south of the Dayton International...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on a 467,541-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The property is being built on a 25-acre development site at Dan...