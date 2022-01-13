Log In or Subscribe to read more
Andrew Dietz has joined CBRE Capital Advisors as senior managing director Dietz joined the brokerage giant’s investment banking unit from ACORE Capital, where he was managing director in its capital-raising team He previously was with...
Daniel Siesser, an 18-year veteran of the commercial mortgage industry, has joined NorthMarq’s Washington, DC, area debt and equity group as senior vice president Siesser joins from Gimbert Realty Capital, a McLean, Va, mortgage bank, where he...
Kendra Decious has been named chief financial officer of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, replacing Mostafa Nagaty, who is stepping down effective March 1 Decious is a 15-year veteran of KKR & Co, which sponsors KKR Real Estate She had joined...
Law firm Arent Fox has added a team of real estate attorneys to its New York office, bolstering the size of what had been an 85-lawyer real estate practice Robert B Koonin has joined as partner from Garfunkel Wild, where he was partner and vice...
Carmen I Pagan has joined law firm Romer Debbas LLP as partner and head of its agency-lending practice She joins from Blank Rome LLP, where she was of counsel and had represented construction lenders, Freddie Mac seller/servicers and other...
KKR & Co has launched a platform through which it will invest in self-storage properties across the country The platform, Alpha Storage Properties, is led by Jonathan Perry, its chief executive, who previously was president and chief investment...
AEW Capital Management has named Lauren O’Neil to the newly created post of chief operating officer of its private-equity group O’Neil joins the Boston investment manager, which has $897 billion of real estate assets under management,...
Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
The Real Deal Mitch Kossoff, a Manhattan attorney with a long list of property-owning clients in the city, has admitted to defrauding his clients over a three-year period Kossoff pleaded guilty to three charges of grand larceny and one for scheming...