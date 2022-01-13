Log In or Subscribe to read more
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold the 109 Tower, a 149-unit student-housing property with 542 beds in Sweetwater, Fla, for $46 million, or about $308,725/unit The Charleston, SC, multifamily company sold the 15-story property to an...
Arbor Realty Trust has provided $713 million of financing to facilitate the $875 million, or $220,960/unit, purchase of the 396-unit Crest at Riverside apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga The three-year loan, which could be...
MG Properties Group has paid $141 million, or $249,557/unit, for 3300 Tamarac Apartments, a 565-unit apartment property in Denver The San Diego investment manager bought the property from Gelt Inc, which had acquired it in 2015 for $74 million...