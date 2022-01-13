Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
The suburban Chicago mall was taken through foreclosure late last year by UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it The debt is one of four troubled mall loans in the transaction,...
Pine Tree has paid $641 million, or $41610/sf, for Glendale Marketplace, a 154,049-square-foot retail center in Glendale, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company purchased the property from EB Arrow of Dallas, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co is planning to build Cotton Lane Commerce Park, a 975,000-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and South Cotton Lane,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...