Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $58 million, or $31183/sf, for Columbia Bank Center, a 186,000-square-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Cleveland company purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
The suburban Chicago mall was taken through foreclosure late last year by UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it The debt is one of four troubled mall loans in the transaction,...
Pine Tree has paid $641 million, or $41610/sf, for Glendale Marketplace, a 154,049-square-foot retail center in Glendale, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company purchased the property from EB Arrow of Dallas, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...