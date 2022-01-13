Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co is planning to build Cotton Lane Commerce Park, a 975,000-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and South Cotton Lane,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Gerald Nudo, the vice president of Marc Realty, has paid $2376 million, or $110,000/room, for the 216-room Hotel Aubrey in Chicago The property was sold by an investment group that includes Lowe...
Crain’s Chicago Business Novak Construction has paid $293 million, or $21704/sf, for Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local developer purchased the property from RPT Realty, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...