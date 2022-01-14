Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...
REJournalscom R&R Realty Group will break ground soon on R&R Commerce Park South, a six-building industrial property that will total 13 million square feet in Omaha, Neb The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the BlueTriton Brands industrial complex with more than 760,000 square feet in southwest Dallas The New York investor used proceeds from a $600 million loan provided by Barclays Bank to facilitate its...
Dallas Business Journal Steeplechase Ventures LLC has bought Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center in Denton, Texas The Dallas investment and development company acquired the property from LAD Ventures of Denton, which had purchased...
Dallas Morning News MIG Real Estate sold the 330-unit Elan City Centre Apartments in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas The Newport Beach, Calif, company sold the property to HLC Equity in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch, a 301-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York pension fund investor acquired the 44-building complex, at 2305 Custer Road, from...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...