Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae last year funded nearly $70 billion of financing against multifamily properties While that’s nearly 9 percent less than the record volume it posted in 2020, it bumps up against the lending...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again in December, for the 15th straight month, to $3807 billion from $3873 billion in November, according to Trepp Inc That volume is one-third lower than the $5637 billion that was in...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $75 million of financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s $1073 million, or $515,865/unit, purchase of the Post, a 208-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The...
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
The suburban Chicago mall was taken through foreclosure late last year by UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it The debt is one of four troubled mall loans in the transaction,...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...