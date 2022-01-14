Log In or Subscribe to read more
Davlyn Investments has entered Nevada, paying $77 million for the 312-unit Sonata apartment property in North Las Vegas It also bought a property in Phoenix, the 294-unit Boulevard, for $1125 million It's aiming for additional investments in the Las...
South Florida Business Journal Vectra Realty LLC has sold the 277,425-square-foot warehouse at 7101 NW 32nd Ave in Miami’s Gladview neighborhood for $4725 million, or about $17032/sf The Bergen, NJ, company sold the industrial property to...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has purchased Marketplace at the Outlets, a 303,705-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $130 million, or about $42805/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company bought...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $395 million, or $12080/sf, for South Louisville Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot industrial property in Shepherdsville, Ky The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, purchased the...
Houston Business Journal Reich Brothers has bought the 12 million-square-foot former DHL Intermodal Campus in Baytown, Texas, a suburb of Houston The seller and purchase price were not known The four-building property sits on 67 acres near FM 1405...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Bay Pointe Plaza, a 98,522-square-foot retail center in Houston’s Clear Lake neighborhood The sister of company of NAI Partners of Houston acquired the property, at the corner of Clear Lake...
MIG Real Estate has paid $545 million, or $358,552/unit, for BluWater, a 152-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Coast Equity Partners of Everett, which had acquired it in 2014 for...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the BlueTriton Brands industrial complex with more than 760,000 square feet in southwest Dallas The New York investor used proceeds from a $600 million loan provided by Barclays Bank to facilitate its...
Dallas Business Journal Steeplechase Ventures LLC has bought Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center in Denton, Texas The Dallas investment and development company acquired the property from LAD Ventures of Denton, which had purchased...