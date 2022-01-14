Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom R&R Realty Group will break ground soon on R&R Commerce Park South, a six-building industrial property that will total 13 million square feet in Omaha, Neb The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News Modlo Inc is starting construction soon on the two-building Cedar Hill Logistics Center in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Dallas The Santa Monica, Calif, company, whose name is short for Modern Logistics, is...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $58 million, or $31183/sf, for Columbia Bank Center, a 186,000-square-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Cleveland company purchased the property...
Multi-Housing News A venture of John Buck Co and Free Market Ventures has broken ground on Platform 4611, a 200-unit apartment property in Chicago The property, at 4611 North Broadway, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms units with...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...