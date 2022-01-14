Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the BlueTriton Brands industrial complex with more than 760,000 square feet in southwest Dallas The New York investor used proceeds from a $600 million loan provided by Barclays Bank to facilitate its...
Dallas Business Journal Steeplechase Ventures LLC has bought Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center in Denton, Texas The Dallas investment and development company acquired the property from LAD Ventures of Denton, which had purchased...
Dallas Morning News MIG Real Estate sold the 330-unit Elan City Centre Apartments in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas The Newport Beach, Calif, company sold the property to HLC Equity in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch, a 301-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York pension fund investor acquired the 44-building complex, at 2305 Custer Road, from...
Varde Partners has formed a venture with Hawkins Way Capital, a Los Angeles investment manager that pursues value-add strategies, to pursue opportunities involving distressed and value-add hotel and residential assets The venture aims to acquire...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group has paid $2525 million for the Crossroads Mall in Portage, Mich, which had been encumbered by an $8542 million CMBS loan The loan becomes the latest in a long string of...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $58 million, or $31183/sf, for Columbia Bank Center, a 186,000-square-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Cleveland company purchased the property...
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...