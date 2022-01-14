Log In or Subscribe to read more
MIG Real Estate has paid $545 million, or $358,552/unit, for BluWater, a 152-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Coast Equity Partners of Everett, which had acquired it in 2014 for...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the BlueTriton Brands industrial complex with more than 760,000 square feet in southwest Dallas The New York investor used proceeds from a $600 million loan provided by Barclays Bank to facilitate its...
Dallas Business Journal Steeplechase Ventures LLC has bought Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center in Denton, Texas The Dallas investment and development company acquired the property from LAD Ventures of Denton, which had purchased...
Dallas Morning News Nuveen Real Estate has bought the Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch, a 301-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York pension fund investor acquired the 44-building complex, at 2305 Custer Road, from...
Dallas Morning News Modlo Inc is starting construction soon on the two-building Cedar Hill Logistics Center in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Dallas The Santa Monica, Calif, company, whose name is short for Modern Logistics, is...
Varde Partners has formed a venture with Hawkins Way Capital, a Los Angeles investment manager that pursues value-add strategies, to pursue opportunities involving distressed and value-add hotel and residential assets The venture aims to acquire...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group has paid $2525 million for the Crossroads Mall in Portage, Mich, which had been encumbered by an $8542 million CMBS loan The loan becomes the latest in a long string of...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $58 million, or $31183/sf, for Columbia Bank Center, a 186,000-square-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Cleveland company purchased the property...