Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News Modlo Inc is starting construction soon on the two-building Cedar Hill Logistics Center in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Dallas The Santa Monica, Calif, company, whose name is short for Modern Logistics, is...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...
Crain’s Chicago Business KBS Growth & Income REIT Inc is planning to bring to the sales market a pair of nearby office properties totaling 173,405 square feet in Chicago The Newport Beach, Calif, REIT wants to sell the properties as part...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...
Multi-Housing News A venture of John Buck Co and Free Market Ventures has broken ground on Platform 4611, a 200-unit apartment property in Chicago The property, at 4611 North Broadway, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms units with...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...