REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial will break ground later this month on a pair of industrial buildings totaling 12 million square feet at 9301 West 55th St in McCook, Ill, about 15 miles west of Chicago One of the property’s buildings will...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 122,300-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC Silverman Group is developing the property, on a speculative basis, at 2020 Williams...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Aimco is building a 3 million-square-foot mixed-use property in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The venture paid $49 million for three development sites at 200, 300 and 520 West Broward Blvd...
South Florida Business Journal Robechel Properties has filed plans to build a 374-unit apartment project in Pompano Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee tomorrow The project, which is being...
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...
REJournalscom R&R Realty Group will break ground soon on R&R Commerce Park South, a six-building industrial property that will total 13 million square feet in Omaha, Neb The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News Modlo Inc is starting construction soon on the two-building Cedar Hill Logistics Center in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Dallas The Santa Monica, Calif, company, whose name is short for Modern Logistics, is...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...