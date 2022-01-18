Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $92 million, or $24360/sf, for Wells Park, a three-building office complex in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Jumbo...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 122,300-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC Silverman Group is developing the property, on a speculative basis, at 2020 Williams...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has bought Reserve at Decatur, a 298-unit apartment property in suburban Atlanta, for $1003 million, or about $336,577/unit The New York investment giant bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Aimco is building a 3 million-square-foot mixed-use property in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The venture paid $49 million for three development sites at 200, 300 and 520 West Broward Blvd...
South Florida Business Journal Robechel Properties has filed plans to build a 374-unit apartment project in Pompano Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee tomorrow The project, which is being...