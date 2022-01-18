Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $173 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture led by Harbor Group International, of the 480-unit Jefferson Vista Canyon apartment property in Santa Clarita, Calif, for $2303 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $73 million of financing to facilitate the $975 million, or $220,588/unit, purchase, by a venture of Phoenix Realty Group and National Property REIT Corp, of a leasehold interest in the 442-unit West Vue...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has acquired a 90 percent stake in the Exelon Building, a mixed-use property with 444,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartment units, a 750-space parking garage and 38,500 sf of retail space in Baltimore The...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $39 million of mortgage financing, from Rockbridge Capital, against the 197-room Moxy Portland Downtown hotel in Portland, Ore The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer and owner, a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has purchased Marketplace at the Outlets, a 303,705-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $130 million, or about $42805/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company bought...
Empire Hotel, with 423 rooms and 61,223 square feet of retail space in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area, has been appraised at a value of $137 million That’s nearly one-third the value pegged to it in 2013, when a $180 million loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae last year funded nearly $70 billion of financing against multifamily properties While that’s nearly 9 percent less than the record volume it posted in 2020, it bumps up against the lending...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...