Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $92 million, or $24360/sf, for Wells Park, a three-building office complex in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Jumbo...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $12667 million, or about $375,875/unit, for Novel Montford Park, a 337-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York REIT bought the property from Praedium Group,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has bought Reserve at Decatur, a 298-unit apartment property in suburban Atlanta, for $1003 million, or about $336,577/unit The New York investment giant bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has acquired a 90 percent stake in the Exelon Building, a mixed-use property with 444,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartment units, a 750-space parking garage and 38,500 sf of retail space in Baltimore The...
Rentvcom NIO USA Inc, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy the 201,500-square-foot office property at 3151 Zanker Road in San Jose, Calif An affiliate of Oakmont Corp owns the property, which was built in 1990...