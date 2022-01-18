Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial will break ground later this month on a pair of industrial buildings totaling 12 million square feet at 9301 West 55th St in McCook, Ill, about 15 miles west of Chicago One of the property’s buildings will...
REJournalscom TWG has broken ground on Annex on the Square, a 224-unit apartment property at 501 4th Ave SE in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa The property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 202 of which will be reserved for residents making...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $12667 million, or about $375,875/unit, for Novel Montford Park, a 337-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York REIT bought the property from Praedium Group,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has bought Reserve at Decatur, a 298-unit apartment property in suburban Atlanta, for $1003 million, or about $336,577/unit The New York investment giant bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Aimco is building a 3 million-square-foot mixed-use property in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The venture paid $49 million for three development sites at 200, 300 and 520 West Broward Blvd...
South Florida Business Journal Robechel Properties has filed plans to build a 374-unit apartment project in Pompano Beach, Fla The proposal will go before the Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee tomorrow The project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal Vectra Realty LLC has sold the 277,425-square-foot warehouse at 7101 NW 32nd Ave in Miami’s Gladview neighborhood for $4725 million, or about $17032/sf The Bergen, NJ, company sold the industrial property to...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has purchased Marketplace at the Outlets, a 303,705-square-foot shopping center in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $130 million, or about $42805/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company bought...
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...