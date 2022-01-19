Log In or Subscribe to read more
KWQCcom TWG has broken ground on Federal Point, a 185-unit apartment property in Davenport, Iowa The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 450 LeClaire St, about 80 miles east of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, right on the state’s boarder...
San Antonio Business Journal Newmark Group Inc is marketing for sale Frost Tower, a 457,404-square-foot office building in downtown San Antonio A limited partnership affiliated with Western Urban of San Antonio owns the property, which sits on...
Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial will break ground later this month on a pair of industrial buildings totaling 12 million square feet at 9301 West 55th St in McCook, Ill, about 15 miles west of Chicago One of the property’s buildings will...
REJournalscom TWG has broken ground on Annex on the Square, a 224-unit apartment property at 501 4th Ave SE in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa The property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 202 of which will be reserved for residents making...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a 122,300-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC Silverman Group is developing the property, on a speculative basis, at 2020 Williams...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Kushner Cos and Aimco is building a 3 million-square-foot mixed-use property in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The venture paid $49 million for three development sites at 200, 300 and 520 West Broward Blvd...