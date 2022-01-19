Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures has proposed building a 340-unit apartment project in San Antonio The five-story property, which is being referred to as Cherry X Commerce, is being planned for a development site at 1220 East Commerce...
Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
Houston Business Journal Reich Brothers has bought the 12 million-square-foot former DHL Intermodal Campus in Baytown, Texas, a suburb of Houston The seller and purchase price were not known The four-building property sits on 67 acres near FM 1405...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Bay Pointe Plaza, a 98,522-square-foot retail center in Houston’s Clear Lake neighborhood The sister of company of NAI Partners of Houston acquired the property, at the corner of Clear Lake...
Dallas Business Journal Niagara Bottling has plans to build a 12 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Texas, about 18 miles southeast of Dallas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario,...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the BlueTriton Brands industrial complex with more than 760,000 square feet in southwest Dallas The New York investor used proceeds from a $600 million loan provided by Barclays Bank to facilitate its...
Dallas Business Journal Steeplechase Ventures LLC has bought Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center in Denton, Texas The Dallas investment and development company acquired the property from LAD Ventures of Denton, which had purchased...