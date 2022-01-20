Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties last year ballooned by 2293 percent, according to Real Capital Analytics That’s the largest annual increase ever recorded by the New York research company, whose...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Apple Inc has paid $44 million, or $41905/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 123 Uranium Drive in Sunnyvale, Calif The tech giant purchased the property in an all-cash deal from a venture of the...
FPA Multifamily has paid $47 million, or $343,065/unit, for Summit at Hyland Park, a 137-unit apartment property in Beaverton, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from DB Capital Management of Playa Vista, Calif, which...
Tritower Financial Group has paid $52 million, or just more than $295/sf, for the 176,000-square-foot industrial property at 125 Goddard Memorial Drive in Worcester, Mass The Boston investor, which capitalizes its acquisitions through a network of...
Washington Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has paid $1885 million, or $61201/sf, for the 308,000-square-foot office property at 1400 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Va, about three miles from Washington, DC The Miami investment manager purchased...
Rise48 Equity has paid $964 million for a pair of apartment properties with 365 units in Phoenix The local investor paid $366 million, or $259,574/unit, for the 141-unit Portola at Grovers Park and $598 million, or $266,964/unit, for the 224-unit...
Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...