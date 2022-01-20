Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has provided $1172 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Urban Edge Properties’ $19193 million, or $270/sf, purchase of the 712,000-square-foot Woodmore Towne Centre retail...
The lender holding the $100 million mezzanine loan backed by ownership interests in the Union Station mixed-use complex in Washington, DC, has acquired the securitized senior loan against the property The senior loan, which had defaulted last April,...
Dwight Capital has provided $324 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program against the soon-to-be-completed Gibson, a 199-unit apartment property in Grand Prairie, Texas The property is...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $55 million of mortgage financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 517 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The 10-story building, between 10th and 11th avenues near the Hudson...
Parkview Financial originated a record $12 billion of loans in 2021, doubling its previous record of $600 million, which it had originated in 2020 The Los Angeles company focuses on construction financing, primarily against apartment properties It...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $173 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture led by Harbor Group International, of the 480-unit Jefferson Vista Canyon apartment property in Santa Clarita, Calif, for $2303 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $73 million of financing to facilitate the $975 million, or $220,588/unit, purchase, by a venture of Phoenix Realty Group and National Property REIT Corp, of a leasehold interest in the 442-unit West Vue...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has acquired a 90 percent stake in the Exelon Building, a mixed-use property with 444,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartment units, a 750-space parking garage and 38,500 sf of retail space in Baltimore The...