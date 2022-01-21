Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1055 million, or $329,687/unit, for Fields at Cascades, a 320-unit apartment property in Sterling, Va Jair Lynch, of Washington, DC, and Nuveen, of New York, purchased the...
Dallas Morning News BlackRock Realty Advisors has bought the 333-unit Broadstone Knox District apartment property in Dallas The San Francisco investor bought the seven-story complex from Alliance Residential, which had completed its development last...
Dallas Morning News Tradition Senior Living LP has bought the two-building KONE office and industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed KONE Americas, the US...
Brixmor Property Group has paid $857 million, or $47116/unit, for Brea Gateway Center, a 181,891-square-foot retail center in Brea, Calif The New York REIT purchased the property from a limited partnership led by PNC Bank that was represented by JLL...
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
South Florida Business Journal RFR Holding has bought 100 Biscayne, a 446,137-square-foot office building in downtown Miami, for $811 million, or about $18178/sf The New York real estate investment firm purchased the 30-story property, at 100 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties has bought the 33-story office and condominium building at 3630 Peachtree Road in Atlanta for an undisclosed price The Atlanta company purchased the 438,910-square-foot property from Heitman, which had...
Charlotte Business Journal Inland Real Estate Group has sold Vanguard Northlake, a 204-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4425 million, or about $216,912/unit The Oak Brook, Ill, company sold the complex to Covenant Capital Group of...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $35 million, or $21880/sf, for the 159,964-square-foot industrial property at 12065 Pike St in Santa Fe Springs, Calif, about 15 miles southeast of...