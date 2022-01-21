Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
Crain’s Chicago Business JVM Realty has paid $99 million, or $333,333/unit, for Residences at Hamilton Lakes, a 297-unit apartment property in Itasca, Ill, about 25 miles west of Chicago The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and management company...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties has filed plans to build a 317-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Austin company said it expects to begin construction on May 1 The property, dubbed Saint George, is being built at 7113 Burnet...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on the latest phase of the Tobin Estate Apartments in San Antonio Rosewood Property Co of Dallas is building the 311-unit phase, including seven townhomes, at 3310 Oakwell Court It will have two...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started construction on the Work/Shop mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Houston developer is building the property along Belt Line Road, on the west side of the Prestonwood...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is developing 2811 Maple, a 30-story residential building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property on Maple Avenue near Cedar Springs Road, between the Stoneleigh...
KWQCcom TWG has broken ground on Federal Point, a 185-unit apartment property in Davenport, Iowa The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 450 LeClaire St, about 80 miles east of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, right on the state’s boarder...