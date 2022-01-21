Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business JVM Realty has paid $99 million, or $333,333/unit, for Residences at Hamilton Lakes, a 297-unit apartment property in Itasca, Ill, about 25 miles west of Chicago The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and management company...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties has filed plans to build a 317-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Austin company said it expects to begin construction on May 1 The property, dubbed Saint George, is being built at 7113 Burnet...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on the latest phase of the Tobin Estate Apartments in San Antonio Rosewood Property Co of Dallas is building the 311-unit phase, including seven townhomes, at 3310 Oakwell Court It will have two...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started construction on the Work/Shop mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Houston developer is building the property along Belt Line Road, on the west side of the Prestonwood...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is developing 2811 Maple, a 30-story residential building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is building the property on Maple Avenue near Cedar Springs Road, between the Stoneleigh...
KWQCcom TWG has broken ground on Federal Point, a 185-unit apartment property in Davenport, Iowa The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 450 LeClaire St, about 80 miles east of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, right on the state’s boarder...
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures has proposed building a 340-unit apartment project in San Antonio The five-story property, which is being referred to as Cherry X Commerce, is being planned for a development site at 1220 East Commerce...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial will break ground later this month on a pair of industrial buildings totaling 12 million square feet at 9301 West 55th St in McCook, Ill, about 15 miles west of Chicago One of the property’s buildings will...
REJournalscom TWG has broken ground on Annex on the Square, a 224-unit apartment property at 501 4th Ave SE in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa The property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 202 of which will be reserved for residents making...