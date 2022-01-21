Log In or Subscribe to read more
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties last year ballooned by 2293 percent, according to Real Capital Analytics That’s the largest annual increase ever recorded by the New York research company, whose...
New York Post Despite indications that more New York City employers are becoming more flexible when it comes to allowing employees to work remotely, companies in the city continue to renew their office leases For instance, law firm Fried Frank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents for retail space in the 16 retail corridors tracked by CBRE declined by 12 percent in the fourth quarter, to $597/sf That was the 17th straight quarter in which rents had declined And if you count the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
Four Springs Capital Trust, a 10-year-old company that pursues investments in properties that are net-leased to single tenants, has filed to go public The Lake Como, NY, company owns 122 industrial, medical-office, retail and office properties with...
The 575 properties that were re-appraised last year saw a 344 percent decline in volume By sector, retail was the hardest hit, suffering a 437 percent drop in appraised...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in December by $2/unit, or 01 percent from the previous month, to $1,594/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase seen for all of 2021, according to Yardi Matrix In November, rents nationwide...
A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...