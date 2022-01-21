Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
South Florida Business Journal Lionheart Capital has paid $145 million, or about $14485/sf, for the Broward Trade Center, a 100,104-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami company bought the six-story property from MCNA Dental,...
South Florida Business Journal A REIT managed by CBRE has bought an 83,842-square-foot warehouse at 13320 SW 132nd Ave in Miami for $3469 million, or about $41375/sf An affiliate of the Ryan Cos of Minneapolis sold the industrial property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Adrian Builders has sold the Shoppes at Hidden Lake retail center in Miami for $26 million, or about $31832/sf The Miami company sold the 81,680-square-foot property to six limited liability companies managed by Tomas...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1055 million, or $329,687/unit, for Fields at Cascades, a 320-unit apartment property in Sterling, Va Jair Lynch, of Washington, DC, and Nuveen, of New York, purchased the...
Dallas Morning News BlackRock Realty Advisors has bought the 333-unit Broadstone Knox District apartment property in Dallas The San Francisco investor bought the seven-story complex from Alliance Residential, which had completed its development last...