REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal Lionheart Capital has paid $145 million, or about $14485/sf, for the Broward Trade Center, a 100,104-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami company bought the six-story property from MCNA Dental,...
South Florida Business Journal A REIT managed by CBRE has bought an 83,842-square-foot warehouse at 13320 SW 132nd Ave in Miami for $3469 million, or about $41375/sf An affiliate of the Ryan Cos of Minneapolis sold the industrial property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Adrian Builders has sold the Shoppes at Hidden Lake retail center in Miami for $26 million, or about $31832/sf The Miami company sold the 81,680-square-foot property to six limited liability companies managed by Tomas...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
South Florida Business Journal RFR Holding has bought 100 Biscayne, a 446,137-square-foot office building in downtown Miami, for $811 million, or about $18178/sf The New York real estate investment firm purchased the 30-story property, at 100 and...