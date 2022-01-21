Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1055 million, or $329,687/unit, for Fields at Cascades, a 320-unit apartment property in Sterling, Va Jair Lynch, of Washington, DC, and Nuveen, of New York, purchased the...
Dallas Morning News BlackRock Realty Advisors has bought the 333-unit Broadstone Knox District apartment property in Dallas The San Francisco investor bought the seven-story complex from Alliance Residential, which had completed its development last...
Houston Business Journal Fidelis Realty Partners has bought the Shadow Creek Ranch Town Center, a 613,468-square-foot shopping center in Pearland, Texas, about 16 miles south of Houston The Houston real estate company bought the property, at 2805...
Brixmor Property Group has paid $857 million, or $47116/unit, for Brea Gateway Center, a 181,891-square-foot retail center in Brea, Calif The New York REIT purchased the property from a limited partnership led by PNC Bank that was represented by JLL...
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
South Florida Business Journal RFR Holding has bought 100 Biscayne, a 446,137-square-foot office building in downtown Miami, for $811 million, or about $18178/sf The New York real estate investment firm purchased the 30-story property, at 100 and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Granite Properties has bought the 33-story office and condominium building at 3630 Peachtree Road in Atlanta for an undisclosed price The Atlanta company purchased the 438,910-square-foot property from Heitman, which had...
Charlotte Business Journal Inland Real Estate Group has sold Vanguard Northlake, a 204-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4425 million, or about $216,912/unit The Oak Brook, Ill, company sold the complex to Covenant Capital Group of...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $35 million, or $21880/sf, for the 159,964-square-foot industrial property at 12065 Pike St in Santa Fe Springs, Calif, about 15 miles southeast of...