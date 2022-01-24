Log In or Subscribe to read more
AVG Partners has paid $261 million, or nearly $387/sf, for 55 Corporate Drive, a 675,000-square-foot office complex in Bridgewater, NJ, that houses Sanofi US Services Inc’s headquarters The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which specializes in...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners has paid $291 million, or $54071/sf, for 1800 Larimer, a 538,179-square-foot office property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco,...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
South Florida Business Journal Lionheart Capital has paid $145 million, or about $14485/sf, for the Broward Trade Center, a 100,104-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami company bought the six-story property from MCNA Dental,...
South Florida Business Journal A REIT managed by CBRE has bought an 83,842-square-foot warehouse at 13320 SW 132nd Ave in Miami for $3469 million, or about $41375/sf An affiliate of the Ryan Cos of Minneapolis sold the industrial property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Adrian Builders has sold the Shoppes at Hidden Lake retail center in Miami for $26 million, or about $31832/sf The Miami company sold the 81,680-square-foot property to six limited liability companies managed by Tomas...