Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and Lenkin Co will break ground in the second quarter on St Elmo, a 276-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md Eagle Bank provided $8555 million of financing for the 22-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build Modera St Paul, a 16-story apartment property in downtown Dallas The property, which will have more than 500,000 square feet of space, is being planned for a parking lot site on...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...