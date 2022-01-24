Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build Modera St Paul, a 16-story apartment property in downtown Dallas The property, which will have more than 500,000 square feet of space, is being planned for a parking lot site on...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...