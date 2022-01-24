Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build Modera St Paul, a 16-story apartment property in downtown Dallas The property, which will have more than 500,000 square feet of space, is being planned for a parking lot site on...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News BlackRock Realty Advisors has bought the 333-unit Broadstone Knox District apartment property in Dallas The San Francisco investor bought the seven-story complex from Alliance Residential, which had completed its development last...