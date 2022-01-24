Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
AVG Partners has paid $261 million, or nearly $387/sf, for 55 Corporate Drive, a 675,000-square-foot office complex in Bridgewater, NJ, that houses Sanofi US Services Inc’s headquarters The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which specializes in...
Kansas City Business Journal Sentinel Net Lease has paid $226 million, or $19392/sf, for One Renner Ridge, a 116,540-square-foot office property in Lenexa, Kan, about 17 miles south of Kansas City, Kan The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners has paid $291 million, or $54071/sf, for 1800 Larimer, a 538,179-square-foot office property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco,...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...