A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
Principal Financial has provided $35 million of financing for Randall Group Inc’s $71 million, or $398,876/unit, purchase of Heather Lodge, a 178-unit apartment property in Happy Valley, Ore The Portland, Ore, investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arden Group has paid $10629 million, or $333/sf, for 136 Center, a two-building office property with 318,832 square feet in Draper, Utah The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property through its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has provided $1172 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Urban Edge Properties’ $19193 million, or $270/sf, purchase of the 712,000-square-foot Woodmore Towne Centre retail...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has provided $128 million of mortgage financing against the 884-room JW Marriott Desert Springs hotel in Palm Desert, Calif The five-year loan, which pays a coupon of 4995 percent, allowed the...
The lender holding the $100 million mezzanine loan backed by ownership interests in the Union Station mixed-use complex in Washington, DC, has acquired the securitized senior loan against the property The senior loan, which had defaulted last April,...
Dwight Capital has provided $324 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program against the soon-to-be-completed Gibson, a 199-unit apartment property in Grand Prairie, Texas The property is...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $55 million of mortgage financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 517 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The 10-story building, between 10th and 11th avenues near the Hudson...
Parkview Financial originated a record $12 billion of loans in 2021, doubling its previous record of $600 million, which it had originated in 2020 The Los Angeles company focuses on construction financing, primarily against apartment properties It...