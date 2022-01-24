Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...