Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
Gelt Inc has paid $156 million, or $575,645/unit, for Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Holland Partner Group and North America Sekisui...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
AVG Partners has paid $261 million, or nearly $387/sf, for 55 Corporate Drive, a 675,000-square-foot office complex in Bridgewater, NJ, that houses Sanofi US Services Inc’s headquarters The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which specializes in...
Kansas City Business Journal Sentinel Net Lease has paid $226 million, or $19392/sf, for One Renner Ridge, a 116,540-square-foot office property in Lenexa, Kan, about 17 miles south of Kansas City, Kan The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners has paid $291 million, or $54071/sf, for 1800 Larimer, a 538,179-square-foot office property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco,...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...