A venture of SKS Realty Partners and MRK Partners has paid $511 million, or $258,081/unit, for the 198-unit Amber Commons apartment property in Gaithersburg, Md SKS is a Rockville, Md, investor that targets apartment properties in the Mid-Atlantic...
Westcore has paid $541 million, or $13358/sf, for Halsey Business Park, a 405,000-square-foot industrial property in Gresham, Ore The San Diego investor purchased the property from DRA Advisors, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets Halsey...
Dwight Capital has provided $608 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 288-unit Coppermine Run in Herndon, Va The mortgage allowed the property’s owner, Clark Realty...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
TIAA has provided $913 million of mortgage financing against Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The loan helped fund Gelt Inc’s $156 million purchase of the eight-story property from a venture of Holland Partner...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...
Essex Property Trust has paid $476 million, or $386,991/unit, for Canvas, a 123-unit apartment property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Goodman Real Estate of Seattle, which was represented by Berkadia The...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $656 million, or $276,793/unit, for the 237-unit Villas at Ridgeview Falls apartment property in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kan The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager bought the...