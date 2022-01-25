Log In or Subscribe to read more
The country's Sunbelt region saw outsized increases in multifamily rents last year, driven by inmigration Developers simply couldn't keep up with demand in the area Investors, meanwhile, have driven property valuations skyward Demand is expected to...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Kansas City Business Journal Sentinel Net Lease has paid $226 million, or $19392/sf, for One Renner Ridge, a 116,540-square-foot office property in Lenexa, Kan, about 17 miles south of Kansas City, Kan The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
Crain’s Chicago Business JVM Realty has paid $99 million, or $333,333/unit, for Residences at Hamilton Lakes, a 297-unit apartment property in Itasca, Ill, about 25 miles west of Chicago The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and management company...
KWQCcom TWG has broken ground on Federal Point, a 185-unit apartment property in Davenport, Iowa The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 450 LeClaire St, about 80 miles east of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, right on the state’s boarder...
Commercial Property Executive Sephora has agreed to lease 286,000 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office building in San Francisco The cosmetics retailer will occupy 16 of the building’s 30 floors, beginning in 2023 Kilroy Realty...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial will break ground later this month on a pair of industrial buildings totaling 12 million square feet at 9301 West 55th St in McCook, Ill, about 15 miles west of Chicago One of the property’s buildings will...