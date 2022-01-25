Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
Four Springs Capital Trust, a 10-year-old company that pursues investments in properties that are net-leased to single tenants, has filed to go public The Lake Como, NY, company owns 122 industrial, medical-office, retail and office properties with...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 18 loans totaling $18 billion in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever That increased the mortgage REIT’s production for the year to 37 loans totaling $48 billion Last...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...