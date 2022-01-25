Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and Lenkin Co will break ground in the second quarter on St Elmo, a 276-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md Eagle Bank provided $8555 million of financing for the 22-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...
Dallas Morning News A real estate investment fund sponsored by Crow Holdings has bought the Sylvan Thirty mixed-use complex in Dallas An affiliate of Oaxaca Interests of Dallas was the seller The sales price was not disclosed The property, at Fort...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build Modera St Paul, a 16-story apartment property in downtown Dallas The property, which will have more than 500,000 square feet of space, is being planned for a parking lot site on...