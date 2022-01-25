Log In or Subscribe to read more
Centerbridge Partners has raised $23 billion of capital commitments for its second real estate fund, well exceeding its initial target of $15 billion The New York investment manager, with $33 billion of capital under management, was founded in 2005...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to buy Resource REIT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $37 billion, including the assumption of the latter’s indebtedness Blackstone will pay $1475 for each of Resource REIT’s common...
Hines has raised $590 million of capital commitments of a targeted $1 billion for its Hines US Property Recovery Fund, which will pursue investments in properties whose value could be improved through redevelopment The Houston investment manager...
Four Springs Capital Trust, a 10-year-old company that pursues investments in properties that are net-leased to single tenants, has filed to go public The Lake Como, NY, company owns 122 industrial, medical-office, retail and office properties with...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Gelt Inc is aiming to make $400 million of apartment-property investments this year The Los Angeles investor plans to continue its pursuit of properties in the Denver and Southern California areas, as well as Salt Lake City and Portland,...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate, which owns 6,984 multifamily units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington, is looking to expand its geographic reach to include Portland, Ore But the Newport Beach,...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...