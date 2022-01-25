Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...
Dallas Business Journal Work has started on the latest phase of the DFW Commerce Center business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures is developing the latest phase, with three buildings at 2501, 2701 and 2801 South...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
Essex Property Trust has paid $476 million, or $386,991/unit, for Canvas, a 123-unit apartment property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Goodman Real Estate of Seattle, which was represented by Berkadia The...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $656 million, or $276,793/unit, for the 237-unit Villas at Ridgeview Falls apartment property in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kan The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager bought the...
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
Gelt Inc has paid $156 million, or $575,645/unit, for Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Holland Partner Group and North America Sekisui...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...