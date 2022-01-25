Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ronto Group has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Altura Bayshore, a 22-story residential condominium property in Tampa, Fla The Naples, Fla, developer is building the 73-unit property on Ysabella...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Edens has filed plans to redevelop the North DeKalb Mall in suburban Atlanta into a massive mixed-use property Plans for the 76-acre site in Decatur, Ga, call for 1,700 apartment units, 100 townhomes, 300,000 square feet...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...
Dallas Business Journal Work has started on the latest phase of the DFW Commerce Center business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures is developing the latest phase, with three buildings at 2501, 2701 and 2801 South...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and Lenkin Co will break ground in the second quarter on St Elmo, a 276-unit apartment property in Bethesda, Md Eagle Bank provided $8555 million of financing for the 22-story...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Barron Commercial Development has proposed building a 32-story apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Development Review Committee...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors has bought a 23-acre development site at 10701 Hambright Road in Huntersville, NC, for $24 million The Charlotte, NC, developer plans to build a 225,000-square-foot industrial building on the site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners is planning to build Blue Stem North, a 425-unit apartment project in Eden Prairie, Minn The property will be built on a 15-acre site at 6901 Flying Cloud Drive, about...