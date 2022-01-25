Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...
A venture of SKS Realty Partners and MRK Partners has paid $511 million, or $258,081/unit, for the 198-unit Amber Commons apartment property in Gaithersburg, Md SKS is a Rockville, Md, investor that targets apartment properties in the Mid-Atlantic...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...
Essex Property Trust has paid $476 million, or $386,991/unit, for Canvas, a 123-unit apartment property in Seattle The San Mateo, Calif, REIT purchased the property from Goodman Real Estate of Seattle, which was represented by Berkadia The...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $656 million, or $276,793/unit, for the 237-unit Villas at Ridgeview Falls apartment property in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kan The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager bought the...
A venture of UIP Cos and Churchill Living has paid $213 million, or $710,000/unit, for the 300-unit Millennium apartment property across from Amazoncom Inc’s new headquarters complex in Arlington, Va The venture bought the 19-story building,...
Gelt Inc has paid $156 million, or $575,645/unit, for Volta on Pine, a 271-unit apartment property in Long Beach, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from its developer, a venture of Holland Partner Group and North America Sekisui...
South Florida Business Journal Arena Capital has paid $17 million, or about $195,402/unit, for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with a total of 87 units in West Palm Beach, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, company bought the portfolio from Philips...