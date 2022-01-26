Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has sold Logistics Center at McKinney, a 129,914-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor sold the property, at 3601 North McDonald St to AC Industrial LLC of...
Dallas Morning News Woods Capital, through its recently formed Pacific Elm Properties, is planning to develop office and residential buildings in Dallas The Dallas company is building the properties along McKinney Avenue, about four blocks north of...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has sold the Arboretum Village retail center with more than 95,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor sold the property to Brixmor Property Group of New York The sales price was not disclosed Arboretum Village...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ronto Group has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Altura Bayshore, a 22-story residential condominium property in Tampa, Fla The Naples, Fla, developer is building the 73-unit property on Ysabella...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Edens has filed plans to redevelop the North DeKalb Mall in suburban Atlanta into a massive mixed-use property Plans for the 76-acre site in Decatur, Ga, call for 1,700 apartment units, 100 townhomes, 300,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group and Alta Developers are building the 55-story Casa Bella residential condominium property in Miami The 312-unit property is being built at 1400 Biscanye Blvd in the city’s Arts & Entertainment...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has sold I20 Corporate Center, a 385,472-square-foot industrial property in DeSoto, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas A joint venture of Triumph Capital Group and Abilia of Mexico City bought the property at...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Quadrant Investment Properties and FCP has plans to build a 120,286-square-foot office project in Dallas’ Design District The 10-story building, which is being called Thirteen Thirty Three, is being built...
Dallas Business Journal Work has started on the latest phase of the DFW Commerce Center business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures is developing the latest phase, with three buildings at 2501, 2701 and 2801 South...