Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $128 million of mortgage financing against the Buchanan, a 289-unit apartment property at 160 East 48th St in midtown Manhattan The 16-story property, constructed in 1928 on Third...
Dallas Morning News Thor Equities has sold Logistics Center at McKinney, a 129,914-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The New York investor sold the property, at 3601 North McDonald St to AC Industrial LLC of...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has sold the Arboretum Village retail center with more than 95,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor sold the property to Brixmor Property Group of New York The sales price was not disclosed Arboretum Village...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Khanna Enterprises has paid $449 million, or $262,573/room, for Westin San Jose, a 171-room hotel in downtown San Jose, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment and management company purchased the property from Aju Hotels...
Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to sell 111 extended-stay hotels under the WoodSpring Suites brand to a venture of Blackstone Group and Starwood Capital Group for $15 billion, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Edens has filed plans to redevelop the North DeKalb Mall in suburban Atlanta into a massive mixed-use property Plans for the 76-acre site in Decatur, Ga, call for 1,700 apartment units, 100 townhomes, 300,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group and Alta Developers are building the 55-story Casa Bella residential condominium property in Miami The 312-unit property is being built at 1400 Biscanye Blvd in the city’s Arts & Entertainment...
South Florida Business Journal Palm Holdings has bought the Element Miami International Airport hotel in Miami for $1995 million, or about $95,455/room The Toronto investor acquired the 209-room property from Peachtree Hotel Group of Atlanta Access...